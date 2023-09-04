ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

5 outfits for 5 days of work if you're broke and on a budget

Temi Iwalaiye

How can you slay to work all week if you don’t have a lot of money?

How to style outfits for a workwear [Instagram]
How to style outfits for a workwear [Instagram]

Recommended articles

You have to embrace thrift shopping to get amazing discounted wears if you want to look good at work. While shopping for thrift, here are five outfits, you have to buy:

ADVERTISEMENT

Did you think I was going to say a black blazer? Yes, a black blazer has its purposes, but it’s quite boring. Get a blue, yellow, pink, brown, or tan blazer. You can wear it to add a little pop of colour to an all-black outfit.

A white shirt is a wardrobe essential. A crisp white shirt is easy to pair with jeans, chinos, or other types of pants. Plus, it gives you a professional look.

ADVERTISEMENT

A two-piece has become an emerging trend. Many people wear this loose loungewear because it is comfortable and corporate casual. When you have two or three pairs in your closet, you won’t have to think too much about what to wear.

When it comes to the best gowns for work, blazer gowns or shirt dresses are the most fashionable pieces of clothing any working woman can own. It commands attention and always looks great.

ADVERTISEMENT

Black is out; brown is in. If you are wondering about the colour of pants you should wear to work, then always choose to buy brown pants; they pair nicely with a knitted jacket.

For all these outfits, you need one kind of shoe: a pump with a medium heel in black or brown. You can also wear white sneakers for a more casual look.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Which celebrity has the best and worst BBL [Instagram]

7 Nigerian celebrities with the best and worst BBL

How to style outfits for a workwear [Instagram]

5 outfits for 5 days of work if you're broke and on a budget