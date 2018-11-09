news

Style inspiration for today is taken from Media personality, Gifty Anti. The StandPoint host is married to Nana Ansah Kwao and the lovely duo have a daughter together.

Popularly called Oheneyere, the 48-year-old has promoted the country’s rich culture and heritage through her dressing over the years.

She is always pictured wearing either African print top, dress or Kaba and slit paired with jewelry made from beads. Gifty Anti always dresses down stylishly and we admire her fashion sense. Check out some photos below.

1.

2.

3.

4.