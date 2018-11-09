Pulse.com.gh logo
5 times Oheneyere Gifty Anti gave us stunning African print goals

How to dress down stylishly in African print for any event? Follow Gifty Anti for more style tips.

  • Published:
Media personality, Gifty Anti play

Media personality, Gifty Anti

Style inspiration for today is taken from Media personality, Gifty Anti. The StandPoint host is married to Nana Ansah Kwao and the lovely duo have a daughter together.

Popularly called Oheneyere, the 48-year-old has promoted the country’s rich culture and heritage through her dressing over the years.

She is always pictured wearing either African print top, dress or Kaba and slit paired with jewelry made from beads. Gifty Anti always dresses down stylishly and we admire her fashion sense. Check out some photos below.

Photos from the fashion show held in honor of HRH the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall

1.

Media personality, Gifty Anti play

Media personality, Gifty Anti

2.

Media personality, Gifty Anti play

Media personality, Gifty Anti

3.

Media personality, Gifty Anti play

Media personality, Gifty Anti

10 of the most gorgeous dresses we saw at the Miss Malaika 2018 Finale

4.

Media personality, Gifty Anti play

Media personality, Gifty Anti
