Photos from the fashion show held in honor of HRH the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall

The theme for the fashion show under the theme "Born in Gold Coast, Raised in Ghana" in Honour of The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall.

Ghanaian actress and model, Nikki Samonas play

Ghanaian actress and model, Nikki Samonas

As part of the activities to make their HRH the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit four-day visit to Ghana a memorable one, a fashion show was held at the Jubilee house to showcase the country’s rich culture and heritage through exquisite designs.

Edward Enninful OBE, Dentaa Amoateng MBE, Makeup Ghana among others played significant roles to make the event very successful.

 

Ghanaian designers including Ozwald Boateng OBE, Christie Brow,  Duaba Serwa, Pistis, Kwaku Bediako, Velma Accessories, and M_and K wear unveiled their collections at the star-studded event.

Check out the photos below:

 

 

