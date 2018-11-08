The theme for the fashion show under the theme "Born in Gold Coast, Raised in Ghana" in Honour of The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall.
Edward Enninful OBE, Dentaa Amoateng MBE, Makeup Ghana among others played significant roles to make the event very successful.
#emo#4oCc##I definitely have my eye on the Ghanaian fashion scene... Last night [At the Royal State Banquet] I saw some talent Ghanaian designers. They were world class.#emo#4oCd## - @edward_enninful at his Meet & Greet organized by @gubaenterprise .. MUA - @mz_aquia @that_slayers_tailor #skirt Hair @firstchoicesalon Sponsored by @kempinskiaccra #vogue #soldoutevent #thejourney #ghanafashion #ghana #britishvogue #editor #dentaashow #dentaa #dentaashowafrica
Ghanaian designers including Ozwald Boateng OBE, Christie Brow, Duaba Serwa, Pistis, Kwaku Bediako, Velma Accessories, and M_and K wear unveiled their collections at the star-studded event.
Check out the photos below:
@missapenteng walking for @christiebrowngh last night at the special banquet in honor of HRH the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, hosted by the President of The Republic of Ghana at the Jubilee House. #blackexcellence #ghanafashion #africanfashion #britishvogue #gubaawards
@aishamed_ walking for @christiebrowngh last night at the special banquet in honor of HRH the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, hosted by the President of The Republic of Ghana at the Jubilee House. #blackexcellence #ghanafashion #africanfashion #britishvogue #gubaawards
@paula_ethel walking for @christiebrowngh last night at the special banquet in honor of HRH the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, hosted by the President of The Republic of Ghana at the Jubilee House. #blackexcellence #ghanafashion #africanfashion #britishvogue #gubaawards
@yaa.boatemaaaa walking for @duabaserwa last night at the special banquet in honor of HRH the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, hosted by the President of The Republic of Ghana at the Jubilee House. #blackexcellence #ghanafashion #africanfashion #britishvogue #gubaawards
@nikkisamonas walking for @duabaserwa last night at the special banquet in honor of HRH the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, hosted by the President of The Republic of Ghana at the Jubilee House. #blackexcellence #ghanafashion #africanfashion #britishvogue #gubaawards
@briggitteappiah walking for @ozwald_boateng last night at the special banquet in honor of HRH the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, hosted by the President of The Republic of Ghana at the Jubilee House. #blackexcellence #ghanafashion #africanfashion #britishvogue #gubaawards