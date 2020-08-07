Ghanaian celebrities are investing hugely in their brand and we are loving their sartorial choices whether they are modelling or breaking the bank to make impeccable fashion statements.

While the Covid-19 restrictions are being released, our celebs are stepping out looking all stylish and stunning.

Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparels on their social media pages.

Are you attending a wedding this weekend, going on a blind date, red carpet event? Check out these styles for inspiration.

Zynnell Zuh

Zynnell Zuh rocked the gown green apparel. We love her dramatic sleeves and how she kept her hair wrapped emphasizing on her flawless makeup.

Berla Mundi

The media personality wore a black dress with floral fabric joining the down part of the apparel. Her see-through sleeves makes her outfit very beautiful. Her hair, flawless makeup and smile for the camera makes her look stunning.

Elikem Kumordzi

The tailor stunned us with Kaftan with a cape. His hat and shoes made him look great.

Sarkodie

We love Sarkodie's green and white combo. His hairstyle and pose makes him look amazing.

Emelia Brobbey

The actress pulled out the African print dress. Her sweeping neck hair, flawless makeup and stiletto complete her look perfectly.

Benedicta Gafah

The actress cum TV host stunned us in colourful African print outfit. the life in her hairstyle and makeup make her look elegant.