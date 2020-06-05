Celebrities are trendsetters. Always out and about at coded and star-studded events looking glamorous in designer clothes.
The entertainment and fashion industry go hand-in-hand and the two have evolved over the past years.
Ghanaian celebrities are investing hugely in their brand and we are loving their sartorial choices whether they are modelling or breaking the bank to make impeccable fashion statements.
Although events are on hold, celebrities and style influencers have found ways to give us their stunning looks amid the coronavirus (COVID19) outbreak.
Here are our best 5 celebrity looks for the week. Check the pictures and share your thoughts with us.
Berla Mundi
The media personality gave us stunning black Kente apparel and her infectious smile makes her look amazing.
Jackie Appiah
Adorned in a blue long dress, the actress matched her rest bag with red heels and her makeup was on point.
Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa gave us a stunning African print dress and a mild makeup which complemented her look.
Sandra Ankobiah
The lawyer was adorned a jumpsuit flaunting her makeup and her curvy stature.
Nana Akua Addo
She is pictured in a see-through black sleeveless top paired with a black tattered jeans short. She styled her looks with a black stiletto matching her bag.
Toosweet Annan
Known for his amazing fashion style, Toosweet went for a simple white Jalabiah placing much emphasis on his black sunglasses as posed for the camera.
Akuapem Poloo
Dressed in a white fitting dress, Akuapem Poloo looks stunning with her matching heels and bag.
Zynnell Zuh
Zynnell shared a photo of herself in a red jumpsuit.
The show-stopping fashion statement was paired with a red matching fashion shoe and a red stiletto.