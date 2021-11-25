Being an actress, Yvonne Okoro does not play around with her looks especially on the big screen. The stunning beauty turns a year older today still looking as young and vibrant as ever.
A little sunshine from Yvonne Okoro on her birthday
The birthday girl serves all kinds of looks and we love it.
Yvonne Okoro has a unique sense of fashion. She dresses down stylishly and patronises products by Ghanaians to pair with her respected brand.
Wishing herself on Instagram, she wrote, "37years and counting. God has been merciful. Happy birthday to moi..woohoo. "
At 37, is still glowing hence, we have selected some photos of her glowing like never before.
Pulse.com.gh wishes the actress a happy birthday. Let’s get inspired by these looks.
