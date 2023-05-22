Jackie Appiah, Nana Akua Addo, other Ghanaian celebs storm Nigeria in gorgeous outfits for AMVCA

Beyond the awards, and the celebration of African films, one of our favourite parts is the many thought-out and well-planned activities; there’s never a dull moment.

The glam and glamour on the red carpet were unmatched, from breathtaking outfits to jaw-dropping poses.

The three days long event kicked off with a series of pre-show activities, leading to the main night that came off on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

On the red carpet, celebrities had to bring their A-game to the table because there was no room for recovery.

Although the event was dominated by Nigerian celebrities, Ghanaians were not left out. And they sure made it a point to leave a mark.

From Jackie Appiah to Nana Akua Addo, then Sika Osei, Juliet Ibrahim, Fiifi Coleman, among others, here are the Ghanaian celebrities that stormed Nigeria with gorgeous outfits on the AMVCA red carpet.

Jackie Appiah

After appearing on the AMVCA cultural night in a gorgeous kente outfit, Jackie Appiah made sure she even does it better on the main awards night. That blue fit she wore was everything fashion-forward. It screamed calmness, elegance, peace, beauty and everything flamboyance and luxury.

Nana Akua Addo

When we say Nana Akua Addo has made a name for herself in the fashion industry, then it is based on what she has served us over the years. She creates her fashion style and goes for it and of course, there's no bad day. That dress with birds sewn in it, the mask, hair makeup and even nails got us battling for breath. When we say something is breathtaking, we meant this style from the 'Fashion goddess'.

Sika Osei

On the AMVCA red carpet, Sika Osei has made sure she serves us with nothing but exquisite outfits back to back. At one moment a golden girl the other, a mixture of the Ghanaian colour - red, gold and green. Sika has got command over her skin and when she shows it, it's ethereal. Those high slits on the two outfits took nothing from the dresses. They worked really well. Ah oh, that hairstyle was magical.

Juliet Ibrahim

Juliet Ibrahim swept us off our feet with that gold dress. She ate the dress and ate it really well. From head to toe, we only saw stardom.

Fiifi Coleman

Nothing is more safe than a tuxedo for an awards night. But how he managed to do the shimmer without looking too much is something that must be commended. The bow tie, sunglasses, pair of shoes, hairstyle and everything there is, is fashion extra-o. Kudos to his glam team.

Kalsoume Sinare

Ghana is proud to have a veteran actress like Kalsoume and Kalsoume is definitely proud to be a Ghanaian. That peach gown for the AMVCA main night and the Northern kente fit for the cultural night needs to be recognised. They were really beautiful.

Samira Yakubu

Principled, standard and decency are something that the producer and entrepreneur scream when he steps out and was no different when she wore the red fit and kente for the AMVCA.

