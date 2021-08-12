RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Anita Akuffo is giving us reasons to rock African print outfits fiercely

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Who says you can't make a laudable fashion statement with African print outfits? Let's imitate Anita Akuffo's style.

Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo

African fabric and prints are getting accepted all over the world as they seem to be making international and local fashion shows. Most people wear it to traditional events or weddings.

Recommended articles

Today, ‘African print outfits’ is more than just a traditional fabric, it’s a Certainly, the fabric and its styles aren’t going out of trend anytime soon since designers have found several ways to keep them alive.

One of the styles that fascinated us is pairing two-three different prints on a dress. Sometimes, the patterns look alive while some others are totally different.

Media personality, Anita Akuffo is undoubtedly a driving force in the fashion industry. She is the perfect muse for fashion brands and is promoting the Ghanaian fashion industry.

The fashion icon dresses down stylishly and expresses her high fashion sense through bespoke African prints and other fabrics. She has graced our TV screens in nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

Anita is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices. Many try but they are unable to fit the list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet and even when she is stepping out.

We spotted amazing designs on her while on her usual hosting duties. She made a fashion statement in that beautiful outfit.

Check below for inspirations:

Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo Pulse Ghana
Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo Pulse Ghana
Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo Pulse Ghana
Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here are 7 things your partner does not need to know about you

Here are things you really should not be talking to your partner about. [Credit: Black Excellence]

Nigerians heap praises on Ghana as parliament approves visa waiver agreement between Ghana and UAE

Passport

5 exercises to prevent the breast from sagging

5 exercises to prevent the breast from sagging

Here's why a man must not marry a lady who is older than him - Lutterodt

Counselor Lutterodt