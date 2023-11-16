ADVERTISEMENT
10 beach wear ideas for girls with big belly

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Confidence is key when it comes to beachwear, and there are many stylish options for girls with different body types.

beach wear for big girls
beach wear for big girls

Here are some beachwear ideas for girls who may want to highlight or minimize their belly:

High-waisted bikini bottoms:

  • Opt for high-waisted bikini bottoms that provide extra coverage for the belly while accentuating the waist.
Bikini bottoms
Bikini bottoms
Tankini:

  • A tankini combines the coverage of a tank top with the convenience of a bikini bottom. It's a great option for those who want to cover their midsection while still wearing a two-piece swimsuit.
Tankini
Tankini

One-piece swimsuits:

  • Choose a one-piece swimsuit with ruching or gathering around the midsection. This can help conceal the belly and create a flattering silhouette.
One-piece swimsuit
One-piece swimsuit

Wrap dresses or cover-ups:

  • Lightweight wrap dresses or cover-ups are stylish options for walking to and from the beach. They provide coverage while still being breathable and comfortable
Beach wrap skirt
Beach wrap skirt

Peplum swimsuit:

  • A peplum-style swimsuit has a flared fabric around the waist, which can help conceal the belly and create a more hourglass shape.
Peplum swimsuit
Peplum swimsuit

Printed or patterned tops:

  • Wear bikini tops with bold prints or patterns. This can draw attention upward and away from the midsection.
Printed tops
Printed tops
Dark-colored swimwear:

  • Dark colors, such as black or navy, can have a slimming effect. Consider choosing swimwear in darker shades to create a streamlined look.

Swim dresses:

  • Swim dresses are feminine and provide extra coverage. Look for ones with A-line silhouettes for a flattering shape.
swim dress
swim dress
Board shorts:

  • Pairing a bikini top with stylish board shorts is a sporty and comfortable option for those who prefer more coverage.
board shorts
board shorts

Accessorize:

  • Draw attention away from the midsection by accessorizing with statement jewelry, sunglasses, or a wide-brimmed hat.
The most important thing is to feel comfortable in whatever you choose to wear.

Don't be afraid to experiment with different styles until you find the one that makes you feel your best.

