Here are some beachwear ideas for girls who may want to highlight or minimize their belly:
10 beach wear ideas for girls with big belly
Confidence is key when it comes to beachwear, and there are many stylish options for girls with different body types.
Recommended articles
High-waisted bikini bottoms:
- Opt for high-waisted bikini bottoms that provide extra coverage for the belly while accentuating the waist.
Tankini:
- A tankini combines the coverage of a tank top with the convenience of a bikini bottom. It's a great option for those who want to cover their midsection while still wearing a two-piece swimsuit.
One-piece swimsuits:
- Choose a one-piece swimsuit with ruching or gathering around the midsection. This can help conceal the belly and create a flattering silhouette.
Wrap dresses or cover-ups:
- Lightweight wrap dresses or cover-ups are stylish options for walking to and from the beach. They provide coverage while still being breathable and comfortable
Peplum swimsuit:
- A peplum-style swimsuit has a flared fabric around the waist, which can help conceal the belly and create a more hourglass shape.
Printed or patterned tops:
- Wear bikini tops with bold prints or patterns. This can draw attention upward and away from the midsection.
Dark-colored swimwear:
- Dark colors, such as black or navy, can have a slimming effect. Consider choosing swimwear in darker shades to create a streamlined look.
Swim dresses:
- Swim dresses are feminine and provide extra coverage. Look for ones with A-line silhouettes for a flattering shape.
Board shorts:
- Pairing a bikini top with stylish board shorts is a sporty and comfortable option for those who prefer more coverage.
Accessorize:
- Draw attention away from the midsection by accessorizing with statement jewelry, sunglasses, or a wide-brimmed hat.
The most important thing is to feel comfortable in whatever you choose to wear.
Don't be afraid to experiment with different styles until you find the one that makes you feel your best.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh