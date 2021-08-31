Benedicta Gafah is an absolute stunner in this African print mini dress

It's no news that mini dresses look so amazing on every woman and are one of the perfect outfits to help switch up look when you want to.

Hot mini dresses do magic to every woman's figure especially when she knows how to rock them properly. Mini dresses have always been a top pick for bold and stylish women who are willing to take risks when it comes to fashion.

While complimenting your personal style in a sexy way, a mini dress is one that would fit perfectly. From accentuating your curves to giving that refined touch, this fashion trend is one you shouldn't neglect.

When you rock a mini dress, your lovely legs flaunt themselves and you get everyone's attention in a flash. Since we'll like you to take more risks in 2021 when it comes to fashion, mini dresses are one of the ways to achieve that.

Quite a number of celebrities have been able to pull off a mini dress like a pro and we're excited to share the one we spotted on actress Benedicta Gafah.

She has been the perfect model for most fashion brands and we can’t wait to replicate her styles for our star-studded events.

We can’t seem to get over the unique styles that allows her to stand out. If you want to rock a chic style with African print styles, Benedicta is one person you should look out for.

We spotted the actress on the gram and we totally love her style. Clad in an off-shoulder mini African print dress, Benedicta's custom dress was definitely sculpted for her as it suited her completely. Details were considered when styling and executing this unique and exceptional look.

Her body wave hairstyle and flawless makeup brought out her beauty unapologetically.

She made us see African print outfits in a new light and we love that.

Pulse Ghana

