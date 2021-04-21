Benedicta Gafah slays in gowns and here are our favourite styles

Kumawood star, Benedicta Gafah is inspiring us today with her amazing gown styles.

Known as a fashion icon, she has never disappointed us with her fashion sense till now.

She has been the perfect model for most fashion brands and we can’t wait to replicate her styles for our star-studded events.

We can’t seem to get over the unique styles that allows her to stand out. She's not only endowed with an amazing body, with curves in the right places, she has a great sense of style.

Benedict knows just the outfit that shows off her body to its best advantage and how to rock them well. For today's article, we'll be exploring her work fashion in stylish gowns. These gowns give her a classy look and we can't help but acknowledge her expertise.

Here are some of the amazing looks that would inspire you to pull off stylish gowns to your events:

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana