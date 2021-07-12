Cookietee ruffles hearts in African print dress

Certainly, the fabric and its styles aren’t going out of trend anytime soon since designers have found several ways to keep them alive.

One of the styles that fascinated us is pairing two-three different prints on a dress. Sometimes, the patterns look alive while some others are totally different.

Media personality, Shirley Tibilla popularly called Cookietee is undoubtedly a driving force in the fashion industry. She is the perfect muse for fashion brands and is promoting the Ghanaian fashion industry.

She has proved over the years that she is a great woman who understands fashion and how to dress effortlessly for any event.

Last night, Cookietee co-host the famed Ghana's Most Beautiful show and we totally love her style. Clad in a long African print dress, Cookietee's outfit featured long sleeves and a semi lower cleavage. This look just depicts her personal style as she looked classy and sexy effortlessly. She complemented the look with a long curly hairstyle that settles with the look.

Her nude makeup with bold lip colour gave us a chance to focus on the outfit and we’re definitely awed. She made us see African print outfits in a new light and we love that.

Pulse Ghana

