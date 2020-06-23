Ghanaian fashion designer, Ophelia Crossland has released a stunning collection for brave women all over the world.

The designer looks forward to reigniting the love for clothes in women as she believes that love is radiant, charming and too beautiful to be hidden in a closet.

The collection, ‘Pure love’ introduces a wide array of antique gold prints, fine embroidery on cotton, lines and crepes outfits.

“We are all about floaty, flattering, fresh and feminine silhouettes for this season and it’s made with PURE LOVE,” she said.

Check out photos below:

Pure love collection

