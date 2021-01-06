Ghanaian actress, Emelia Brobbey is one of the respected Kumawood actresses who has won numerous awards for her exquisite acting skills.

Aside from her talent, which is 90% why we are obsessed with African beauty, she knows her way around stylish outfits.

Emelia’s fashion choices were never like we have never seen before. She has, however, stepped up her game and it came right time to inspire us this season.

The actress cum musician is a year older today, January 6, 2021, and like most celebrities, a birthday photoshoot a non-negotiable part of the whole celebration.

She is celebrating this milestone in the only way she knows best; being grateful to God for his mercies and trust me, she has set tongues wagging with these birthday photos.

Emelia Brobbey

Emelia posted some photos on her 'gram for the day with the caption, "Happy Birthday to me! It’s been a long road (don’t ask how long!), but I’m proud of the person I’ve become and grateful for the life I have. Every day is a blessing, but this day is extra-special.

God am grateful."

She is a fashionista and we’re not exaggerating when we say she knows how to look good especially in her white and a touch of red dress flaunting her beautiful stature.

Her flawless makeup and stunning hairstyle are something we can't stop staring.

Emelia has indeed set the ball rolling for every birthday style inspiration you may need for 2021.