With the ever-increasing quest to promote made-in-Ghana goods, finding the right means to push that agenda is still a priority even in a pandemic.

After two successful years as the main sponsor of the Wear Ghana Fashion Festival, Ghana’s textile giant, GTP once again brings you this year’s fashion show.

Wear Ghana Fashion Festival is a presentation of authentic Ghanaian fabrics in fashion. The month-long festival will go virtual throughout March. It will feature some of Ghana’s top fashion designers all using authentic GTP fabrics shot at some iconic and breathtaking sites in Ghana.

The likes of Mimi Yeboah, Quophi Akotua, Lyran Collections, Abrantie The Gentleman, Nuna Couture, Dufie, Eugene D’Wise, Sena Byrte, Nipo Skin, Alwoman, Kaishika and NicolineGh will all have the opportunity to sell Ghana with their skill while encouraging Ghanaians to patronise made-in-Ghana products in the fashion industry.

The National Commission on Culture and the National Theatre of Ghana have collaborated for this event with GTP as the major fabric partner and sponsor to give the festival a big boost and raise awareness and pedigree of ‘Made-In-Ghana’ clothes among fashion enthusiasts and the general public.

“We are happy to be holding this year’s festival virtually. GTP brand is well known for not only its premium quality products but also its leadership in driving the African prints fashion on the global stage. Wear Ghana Fashion Festival seeks to encourage Ghanaians to use authentic Ghanaian textiles in making their clothes while giving designers the opportunity to showcase their talents and creating employment for thousands across the country. The Fashion industry is a major factor in our economic development and it is the reason why we call on all Ghanaians and policymakers to make the Wear Ghana Campaign a successful one”, says Rev Stephen Badu, Director of Marketing for GTP.

The shows will be streaming live on Facebook (GTP FASHION) Instagram (GTP_FASHION) and YouTube (GTP fashion). Hashtag: #WEARGHANA21 OR #WGFF21.