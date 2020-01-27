And that was evident at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26, 2020. The Grammys is mostly about music but the event has not failed to show that when it comes to fashion, the red carpet looks cannot be overlooked.

The Grammy Awards had its thrill with the list of winners taking home accolades for their hard work over the year.

READ MORE: Here are some gorgeous looks we saw at the 2020 Grammy Awards

On the fashion side, there were some bold statements made by the men and women who graced the show. From makeup to accessories and a great deal of style, here are the overly bold who proved fashion can sometimes be madness.

Grammy Awards 2020: Here are the overly bold fashion statements we saw at the event

Grammy Awards 2020: Here are the overly bold fashion statements we saw at the event

Grammy Awards 2020: Here are the overly bold fashion statements we saw at the event

Grammy Awards 2020: Here are the overly bold fashion statements we saw at the event

Grammy Awards 2020: Here are the overly bold fashion statements we saw at the event

Grammy Awards 2020: Here are the overly bold fashion statements we saw at the event

Grammy Awards 2020: Here are the overly bold fashion statements we saw at the event

Grammy Awards 2020: Here are the overly bold fashion statements we saw at the event