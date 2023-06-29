ADVERTISEMENT
How Ghana's Elikem Kumordzie is promoting culture through fashion film [Video]

Berlinda Entsie

Elikem Kumordzie
Ghanaian designer Elikem has released a fashion film which preaches about the country's rich culture.

The film, Pilolo, is connected to the release of the new sequin collection themed: TheTailorsSequence.

"The film depicts the real life indigenous Ghanaian outdoor game Pilolo, but with a twist, where a master hides objects and screams Pilolo, then the group runs out to go find the objects.

The last person who doesn’t find the object loses. But in the case of the fashion film, the last man who loses is stripped off the sequin look and reduced to a monster and added on to the 'Dracula' team," the designer said.

The film shows how sequin fabrics can be used in different forms to construct garments for both males and females.

While an actor and designer, Elikem Kumordzie is creatively pushing both film and fashion through Ghanaian culture with his new sequin collection.

Pilolo also sends the message to other designers that they can creatively showcase their pieces and collections through film and storytelling.

The film features Elikem Kumordzie himself as the lead character who doubles as the writer and director and the famed Haillie Sumney who played the supporting role.

Berlinda Entsie
