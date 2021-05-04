How Joselyn Dumas proves she's an African angel with her looks

Certainly, the fabric and its styles aren’t going out of trend anytime soon since designers have found several ways to keep them alive.

One of the styles that fascinated us is pairing two-three different prints on a dress. Sometimes, the patterns look alive while some others are totally different.

Ghanaian actress, Joselyn Dumas is undoubtedly a driving force in the fashion industry. She is the perfect muse for fashion brands and is promoting the Ghanaian fashion industry.

The award-winning actress dresses down stylishly and expresses her high fashion sense through bespoke African prints and other fabrics. She has graced our TV screens in nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

Joselyn is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices. Many try but they are unable to fit the list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet and even when she is stepping out.

Pulse Ghana

We spotted the actress and style influencer on the ‘gram and we totally love her style. Clad in a long African print dress, Joselyn's outfit had a long cut on her cleavage right to her stomach. This look just depicts her personal style as she looked classy and sexy effortlessly. She complemented the look with a long curly hairstyle that settles with the look.

Her nude makeup gave us a chance to focus on the outfit and we’re definitely awed. She made us see African print outfits in a new light and we love that.