RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Joselyn Dumas is serving the classy chic look with this turquoise and pink dress

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

When it comes to finesse in fashion, Joselyn Dumas is one person to follow.

Joselyn Dumas

Pulse Ghana

The relationship between celebrities and fashion trends is much intertwined. Most of these well-known personalities are either setting the trends with their unique style or making existing designs more mainstream as fans flock to emulate the look.

Recommended articles

Ghanaian actress, Joselyn Dumas is undoubtedly a driving force in the fashion industry. She is the perfect muse for fashion brands and is promoting the Ghanaian fashion industry.

The award-winning actress dresses down stylishly and expresses her high fashion sense through bespoke African prints and other fabrics. She has graced our TV screens in nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

Joselyn is spotted stepping out and we love her look.

Clad in a turquoise and pink sleeveless dress, the fashionista gave us a flat tummy goal with that little cut on her dress.

Joselyn is a shade of beauty with her makeup which came with a bold red lip and her bulb cut blonde hairstyle. She slayed her look with a pink stiletto that perfectly matched her outfit. As usual, we got infected with her signature pose and the infectious smile.

Joselyn Dumas
Joselyn Dumas Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

5 reasons you should flirt in your relationship

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Ayisha Yakubu is the prettiest Muslim bride we have seen in 2021, she wore 4 gorgeous wedding dresses

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)

I was broken, hurt when my husband cheated on me - Nana Akua Addo confirms allegations (VIDEO)

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny [thehealthy]