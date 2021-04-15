Joselyn Dumas is serving the classy chic look with this turquoise and pink dress

Ghanaian actress, Joselyn Dumas is undoubtedly a driving force in the fashion industry. She is the perfect muse for fashion brands and is promoting the Ghanaian fashion industry.

The award-winning actress dresses down stylishly and expresses her high fashion sense through bespoke African prints and other fabrics. She has graced our TV screens in nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

Joselyn is spotted stepping out and we love her look.

Clad in a turquoise and pink sleeveless dress, the fashionista gave us a flat tummy goal with that little cut on her dress.

Joselyn is a shade of beauty with her makeup which came with a bold red lip and her bulb cut blonde hairstyle. She slayed her look with a pink stiletto that perfectly matched her outfit. As usual, we got infected with her signature pose and the infectious smile.