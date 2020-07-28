Rapper, Kofi Kinaata is amongst the male fashionistas in the country that shouldn’t be placed under the radar.

Although his fashion choices were never like we have never seen before, he has stepped up his game and it came right time to inspire us,

Kofi looks dapper in casual wears most times and people rarely see him in traditional outfits.

He has evolved in his style as he incorporates traditional attires into his style and we can't get over his looks.

We spotted some lovely looks on his Instagram page. Some of the looks got our attention and we can't help but show you some of the looks that did it for us.

Check photos below:

Taadi borga! Kofi rocks Agbada with all the sauce in the world.

Kofi Kinaata

Kofi Kinaata is the pride of Ghana as he poses in lovely kaftan outfits. We love these looks.

Kofi Kinaata

Kofi Kinaata

His African print shirt matched with black trousers are on point.