Model featured in Vogue Magazine for his 2018 Chale Wote look


Ghanaian plus size model gets featured in Vogue Magazine for his 2018 Chale Wote look

Glenn Samuel got the attention of Vogue at the 2018 Chale Wote Art Festival

  • Published:
play

The annual Chale Wote Street Art Festival is a place to showcase eccentric style.

This year's edition was no different. Crowned over the weekend with a colorful parade of all things art, the ACCRA [DOT]ALT event has been described by Vogue as a “street style paradise.”

Burgeoning style icon and showbiz head, GlennSamm attended this year’s event with a single motive: to turn heads with his Masai-influenced ensemble. But to land in VOGUE for it?

play

 

READ ALSO : How Ghana's 2018 Chale Wote street art festival went down

“I was so surprised to be featured on Vogue. It is a dream come true. I told myself when l was going for the ChaleWote this year that my style will trend,” he says.

Born Glenn Samuel Semakor, popularly known as GlennSamm also dabbles in modeling, blogging and Graphic Design. Ecstatic, he considers the VOGUE appearance as a significant feat — extra fuel for his long-held ambitions.

play

play

play

 

See more images of the ensemble that got him noticed by Vogue:

Images: Fliisyle, DanniVison, & Ghanyobi

Story by Gabriel Myers Hansen

