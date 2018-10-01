Pulse.com.gh logo
Moesha & Shatta Michy were the best dressed at Miss Ghana 2018


Red Carpet Photos Moesha Boduong and Shatta Michy were the best dressed celebrities at Miss Ghana 2018

Nana Ama Benson, a 23-year-old graduate of the University Ghana Nursing School  who represented  the Central Region has been crowned Miss Ghana 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Moesha Boduong's look for Miss Ghana 2018 play

Moesha Boduong's look for Miss Ghana 2018

Miss Ghana 2018 finale was graced by some of our favorite Ghanaian celebrities giving us amazing style goals.

Ghanaian actresses, Moesha Boduong and Diamond Michelle Gbagonah popularly called Shatta Michy looked elegant on the red carpet.

Moesha Boduong flaunted her curves in a lovely form-fitting dress by budding Ghanaian designer Nicolinegh. Her hairstyle matched perfectly with her sleeveless dress and mild makeup look. The photo model wore a stud earring to complete her looks.

READ ALSO: Best-dressed female celebrities at the 2018 Miss Universe Ghana

Moesha Boduong's stunning look for Miss Ghana 2018 play

Moesha Boduong's stunning look for Miss Ghana 2018

 

Shatta Michy gave us a new twist to the ruffles trend. Designed and styled by Quophi Akotuah, the mother-of-one was looked glowed in the green off-shoulder dress and her blonde locks were beautifully braided to cascade around her left shoulder.

How Shatta Michy stole the show on Miss Ghana 2018 red carpet. play

How Shatta Michy stole the show on Miss Ghana 2018 red carpet.

 

She also opted for a bracelet, earring that matched with her lovely heels.

Nana Ama Benson stood out among the other contestants to be crowned Miss Ghana 2018. 24-year-old representative from the Northern Region and a graduate of the Koforidua Technical University Laila Issaka was crowned 1st runner-up.

READ ALSO:Check out 8 gorgeous photos of Miss Universe Ghana 2018

Nana Ama Benson is expected to represent Ghana at Miss World Pageant in 2019.

The event saw a number of performances from artists including Wendy Shay, Steve Bedi, and Gyedu Blay Ambolley.

