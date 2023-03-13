'My definition of fashion' - Osebo's mini shorts and blouse is ultimate 'fashion madness'

Unlike in the past, today more men care about their style. They are not afraid to accept and try new trends. The guys who dare to wear bold outfits are the ones who stand out in a crowd.

Men can be fashionable too! It’s all about creativity, colour coordination and knowing how to pair things up.

Ghanaian Osebor, real name Richard Brown, first made headlines in the Ghanaian media space when he showed up as Nana Aba Anamoah’s baby daddy. Since then, Osebor, who owns a popular boutique in Accra, has found himself in the news a couple of times.

The fashionista is ignoring all of the criticisms and has adopted a culture where men wearing dresses and skirts in Ghana and beyond. He definitely isn't bothered by all the ridicule he gets from his critics.

The popular boutique owner in Accra, who takes pride in being a game-changer when it comes to fashion, which he says is 'madness' is not holding back on his fashion trends.

The 'Zara man' always sets the tone for new trends. Although Osebo's fashion sense looked extremely wild and edgy, it is surprisingly wearable and will stand the test of time.

Once again, Osebo is doing the most on the gram. He was spotted in a short mini-tattered denim paired with long sleeves blouse.

Without holding back, the fashionista complemented his look with a pair of boots, a handbag and a hat.

Osebo, while taking pride in his style of fashion, he captioned his post, "This is my definition of fashion, create something unusual with confidence and be bold to step out with it that all. Yen tie obaa da."

Check below for the photos:

