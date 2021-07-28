Nana Aba Anamoah is showing us ways to rock red unapologetically

The colour might come forward as being aggressive sometimes because of how bright and bold it is, but if you need to make an appearance or statement at any event, red is the colour to rock.

Wearing this colour can be quite tricky as it requires soft makeup. Some people have been able to pull it off effortlessly.

Media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah is a fashionista and we’re not exaggerating when we say she knows how to look good.

The style influencer sure knows how to look good in particular colours and she proved that in red outfits. It’s no news that she got her fashion game on lock and we can’t deny that.

Nana Aba did justice to creating a classy look with the colour when she stepped out on the 'gram.

Pulse Ghana

The combination of the red stilettoes and the red mini bag is the definition of style. This look just depicts her personal style as she looked classy and sexy effortlessly. She complimented the look with a ponytail hairstyle that settles with the look.

Her nude makeup gave us a chance to focus on the outfit and we’re definitely awed. Nana Aba made us see 'Red' in a new light and we love that.