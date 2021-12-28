Red with envy! Best female celebrity Christmas photos we saw on the gram

In fashion, red is associated with elegance, class, and power, but slaying in a black dress depends on how you dress up for that event. The style cut and accessories also matter when stepping out in a red dress.
It's no news that every woman should have at least one red dress in her wardrobe as it would come in handy someday for a particular occasion.
When it comes to styling a red dress, the possibilities are endless. Especially in this Christmas season, the dominant colour to rock is that awesome red dress.
Today's article will show you how to rock a black dress for Christmas and our favourite female celebrities have all the inspiration for us.
Nana Ama mcBrown
Jackie Appiah
Hajia Bintu
Emefa Adeti
Naa Ashorkor
Serwaa Amihere
