Red with envy! Best female celebrity Christmas photos we saw on the gram

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

It's no news that every woman should have at least one red dress in her wardrobe as it would come in handy someday for a particular occasion.

In fashion, red is associated with elegance, class, and power, but slaying in a black dress depends on how you dress up for that event. The style cut and accessories also matter when stepping out in a red dress.

When it comes to styling a red dress, the possibilities are endless. Especially in this Christmas season, the dominant colour to rock is that awesome red dress.

Today's article will show you how to rock a black dress for Christmas and our favourite female celebrities have all the inspiration for us.

Nana Ama mcBrown

Nana Ama McBrown
Nana Ama McBrown Pulse Ghana

Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah
Jackie Appiah Pulse Ghana

Hajia Bintu

Hajia Bintu
Hajia Bintu Pulse Ghana

Emefa Adeti

Emefa Adeti
Emefa Adeti Pulse Ghana

Naa Ashorkor

Naa Ashorkor
Naa Ashorkor Pulse Ghana

Serwaa Amihere

Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana

Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

