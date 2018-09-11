Rosemond Brown dazzled at the Ghana Events Awards

news

The 2018 Ghana Event Awards was held at the CFAO Motors office at Airport Bypass Road in Accra Friday, September 7th 2018.

As usual, our favorite celebrities turned up to the event in style. The men looked entirely dapper and the ladies totally flawless. But one person that stood out amongst everyone was actress Rosemond Brown also called ‘Akuapim Poloo’.

Yes, she did it again. Clearly, someone is taking some style lessons. She was recently adjudged by Pulse.com as the best dress celebrity at just ended Glitz Style Awards 2018 on September 1st.

Styled by celebrity designer extraordinaire, Quophi Akotua, the actress dazzled in a blue midi dress with an elaborate one hand. She was everything gorgeous in the outfit. She also showed some skin in her outfit with intricate revealing designs on one side of the thigh area.

Let’s talk hair and makeup. Truth is, she looked stunning with that lovely face beat. It couldn’t have been any better. Her hair tied backward highlighted her amazing facial features, especially her cheekbone.

Nude pump heels choice was a smart color choice considering the bright color of the apparel. She totally deserves some accolades.