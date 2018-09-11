Pulse.com.gh logo
Rosemond Brown dazzled at the Ghana Events Awards


Pulse Fashion Rosemond Brown was the best dressed celebrity at the Ghana Events Awards

Oh yes, 'Akuapim Poloo' did it again!

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Rosemond Brown was the best dressed celebrity at the Ghana Events Awards

Rosemond Brown was the best dressed celebrity at the Ghana Events Awards

The 2018 Ghana Event Awards was held at the CFAO Motors office at Airport Bypass Road in Accra Friday, September 7th 2018.

As usual, our favorite celebrities turned up to the event in style. The men looked entirely dapper and the ladies totally flawless. But one person that stood out amongst everyone was actress Rosemond Brown also called ‘Akuapim Poloo’.

Yes, she did it again. Clearly, someone is taking some style lessons. She was recently adjudged  by Pulse.com as the best dress celebrity at just ended Glitz Style Awards 2018 on September 1st.

Akuapim Poloo at 2018 Glitz Style Awards

Akuapim Poloo at 2018 Glitz Style Awards

 

Styled by celebrity designer extraordinaire, Quophi Akotua, the actress dazzled in a blue midi dress with an elaborate one hand. She was everything gorgeous in the outfit. She also showed some skin in her outfit with intricate revealing designs on one side of the thigh area.

Rosemond Brown was the best dressed celebrity at the Ghana Events Awards

Rosemond Brown was the best dressed celebrity at the Ghana Events Awards

 

Let’s talk hair and makeup. Truth is, she looked stunning with that lovely face beat. It couldn’t have been any better. Her hair tied backward highlighted her amazing facial features, especially her cheekbone.

Nude pump heels choice was a smart color choice considering the bright color of the apparel. She totally deserves some accolades.

Rosemond Brown was the best dressed celebrity at the Ghana Events Awards

Rosemond Brown was the best dressed celebrity at the Ghana Events Awards
