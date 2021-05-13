RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Samira Bawumia, 6 others serving us the modest style inspiration for the Eid celebration

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Eid al-Fitr also called the “Festival of Breaking the Fast”, is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan.

Serwaa, Samira and Berla
Serwaa, Samira and Berla Pulse Ghana

The festivity in one way or another unveils a lot of fashion inspiration for ladies all over the world especially the modest looks.

Recommended articles

Without showing legs, cleavage or tight-fitting bum clothes, these style influencers have managed to wow, inspire and influence many with their clothing styles in the country.

From the wife of the Vice President, Samira Bawumia to media personalities, Serwaa Amihere, Berla Mundi, Anita Akuffo and Ayisha Yakuba then to actress Jackie Appiah and then songstress Mzbel, we are amazed by their stunning looks for the Eid festival.

Check photos below:

Samira Bawumia
Samira Bawumia Pulse Ghana
Berla Mundi
Berla Mundi Pulse Ghana
Serwaa Amihere
Serwaa Amihere Pulse Ghana
Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo Pulse Ghana
Jackie Appiah
Jackie Appiah Pulse Ghana
Ayisha Yakubu
Ayisha Yakubu Pulse Ghana
Mzbel
Mzbel Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

The dark side of social media: How unrealistic beauty standards are causing identity issues

5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees

Here are 5 ways to naturally get rid of dark elbows and knees

Here's all the ways bleaching destroys your skin and health

Skin 'bleaching'

4 things to do after sex

Black couple