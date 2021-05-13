Samira Bawumia, 6 others serving us the modest style inspiration for the Eid celebration

The festivity in one way or another unveils a lot of fashion inspiration for ladies all over the world especially the modest looks.
Eid al-Fitr also called the “Festival of Breaking the Fast”, is a religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide that marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan.
Without showing legs, cleavage or tight-fitting bum clothes, these style influencers have managed to wow, inspire and influence many with their clothing styles in the country.
From the wife of the Vice President, Samira Bawumia to media personalities, Serwaa Amihere, Berla Mundi, Anita Akuffo and Ayisha Yakuba then to actress Jackie Appiah and then songstress Mzbel, we are amazed by their stunning looks for the Eid festival.
Check photos below:
