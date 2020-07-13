As one of the top fashion icons in Ghana, Selly Gally is the epitome of grace and style. Always giving us something to strive and look up to.

We are inspired by how she takes pieces and blends them together into her own style, a sign of modern sophistication.

Selly Galley

Zynnell Lydia Zuh, on the other hand, is an award-winning actress and fashion icon who is recognised outside the boundaries of Ghana for their incredible acting skills and fashion sense.

When it comes to setting trends, she is definitely one of the female celebrities making the country proud especially on platforms across the globe.

Zynnell Lydia Zuh

While stars have every designer and outfit under the sun to choose from, it’s inevitable that they’ll from time to time choose the same ensemble.

Both Selly and Zynnell are twinning in classy gold crop top matched with black down.

While Selly rocked her apparel with her Chinese hairstyle and showed skin, Zynnell known for rocking blonde hair didn’t disappoint this time.

Although both Selly and Zynnell look stunning in the outfit, you need to choose your best look.

Selly Galley