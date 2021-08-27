Style guide: 7 Delay cool looks on the 'gram

Ghana’s industrious TV personality and business entrepreneur, Deloris Frimpong Manso always looks simple and elegant and she always chooses the right accessories and footwear to match her outfits.

The style icon turns up looking glammed and stunned in splendid outfits over the years. From moderately toned pieces to bright non-boring style, the screen goddess is certainly rocking them and we are here for it.

Although her fashion sense is nothing like we haven't seen before, we love how cool she presents them anytime she steps on the 'gram.

She is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices.

We spotted amazing designs on Delay on the gram. She made a fashion statement in that beautiful outfit.

Check below for inspirations:

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana