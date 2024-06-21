ADVERTISEMENT
Tems rates her 10 best fashion moments so far

Temi Iwalaiye

Here’s a look back at Tems best fashion moments

Tems best looks so far [gettyimages]
In a recent interview with Bazaar magazine, Nigerian RnB and Soul singer, Tems took a "fashion flashback" to discuss her most iconic looks so far.

Recommended articles

She revealed the stories behind some of her viral outfits, showcasing a style that's both consistent and captivating. She loves bold and neutral colours. Tems often favours simple yet gorgeous gowns that flatter her curves, achieving a chic elegance with minimal fuss.

Tems at Jimmy Kimmel Live [Pitchfork]
For her first performance on an American late-night show, Tems donned a daring black sheer dress by Valeria Kavaska. Vintage diamond earrings added a touch of timeless glamour.

Tems at the MOBO Awards [Popsugar]
Tems embraced fierce femininity at the 2021 MOBO Awards in a red and black tiger-print dress. "It's sexy but classy," she explained, perfectly balancing boldness and sophistication.

Tems at 2022 Bet Awards [buzzfeed]
Tems pushed boundaries with her highest slit yet at the BET Awards, walking the line between elegance and allure. Diamonds added a touch of refinement to the daring look.

Tems at the Grammy Awards 2023 [leurr]
Custom-made Vivienne Westwood perfectly accentuated Tems' curves. "I love anything that brings them out," she admitted. This marked her first time wearing pearls, adding a touch of classic elegance.

Tems at the Oscars [people]
The flowy white gown at the Oscars was a dream come true for Tems. "It looked like a cloud, like a stream," she described. Feeling like a real-life princess, she attracted attention and compliments on the red carpet. "There was no blocking," she laughed, "the person behind me loved what I wore and he could see the stage!" Tems shared that the Oscars look remains a favourite among fashion insiders.

Tems at the Vanity Fair Oscars party [channelstelevision]
Monochrome magic! Tems looked stunning in a well-tailored dress that hugged her curves perfectly. A statement Yves Saint Laurent necklace by Tom Ford added a touch of Hollywood glam.

Tems at the Met Gala 2023
Tems channelled Karl Lagerfeld's couture in a breathtaking Robert Wun design. The tight fit, however, had a humorous side: "They snatched me!" she joked.

ALSO READ: 5 times Tems and her stylist made fashion magic

Tems at the 2023 TIME100 Next Event [Redcarpetawards]
Danielle Frankel's design for the Time 100 Next event transformed Tems into a youthful bride. A unique detail – a pearl encased in glass – added a touch of whimsy.

Tems at 2024 billboard women in music awards [WWD]
Feeling like a powerful black swan, Tems rocked Alaïa at the Billboards Women in Music event. Bantu knots added a touch of African heritage that she particularly loved.

She loved the frills all over the bust and neck, sequinns and the hair. Plus, the performance itself was memorable

