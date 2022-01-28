RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Another week has come and gone but, celebrities haven’t stopped slaying.

Best celebrity photos on Instagram this week

Ghanaian celebrities are investing hugely in their brand and we are loving their sartorial choices whether they are modelling or breaking the bank to make impeccable fashion statements.

This week on Instagram, we were given another healthy dose of ravishing celebrity pictures.

From birthday celebration photos to stepping out to an event, here are a few pictures that caught our attention and we make bold to declare as the best.

Alban Bagbin

Alban Bagbin (Speaker of Parliament)
Alban Bagbin (Speaker of Parliament) Pulse Ghana

Nana Ama McBrown

Nana Ama McBrown
Nana Ama McBrown Pulse Ghana

Tracey Boakye

Tracey Boakye
Tracey Boakye Pulse Ghana

Emelia Brobbey

Emelia Brobbey
Emelia Brobbey Pulse Ghana

Majid Michel

Majid Michel
Majid Michel Pulse Ghana

Cookietee

Cookietee
Cookietee Pulse Ghana

Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn Dumas
Joselyn Dumas Pulse Ghana

Toosweet Annan

Toosweet Annan
Toosweet Annan Pulse Ghana

Diana Asamoah

Diana Asamoah
Diana Asamoah Pulse Ghana

Fatau Dawuda

Fatawu Dauda
Fatawu Dauda Pulse Ghana

