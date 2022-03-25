The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Ghanaian celebrities are investing hugely in their brand and we are loving their sartorial choices whether they are modelling or breaking the bank to make impeccable fashion statements.

Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

With events, vacations, and birthdays parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.

This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;

Joselyn Dumas

Hosting duties, but the style for the duty is stunning. We can't get enough of Joselyn's hair, flawless makeup and smile.

Anita Akuffo

We love this 'Rich Aunty' vibe from Anita.

Diana Hamilton

Gospel musician, Diana Hamilton worn our hearts with her stunning white apparel. Every other accessory on her complements her look perfectly.

Kalybos

The comedian gave us class this week. He inspired us with his stunning black outfit.

Jackie Appiah

We are taking the best casual inspiration from Jackie with this beautiful monochrome.

MzGee

Ultimately the best casual wear for the weekend.

Emefa Adeti

Endowed with an amazing body and curves, the beauty queen wore this gown to its perfection.

Toosweet Annan

The actor knows how to rock traditional Agbada outfits and he didn’t disappoint this time.

Stephen Appiah

Stephen Appiah is not just a man of football but also a gentleman when it comes to fashion. We love how bold he came out with this look.

Delay

Delay is serving us a gorgeous ensemble for work. Her hair and makeup were just on point.