Celebrities are trendsetters. Always out and about at coded and star-studded events looking glamorous in designer clothes.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
These stylish celebrities managed to capture our attention with their stunning fashion choices this week.
Ghanaian celebrities are investing hugely in their brand and we are loving their sartorial choices whether they are modelling or breaking the bank to make impeccable fashion statements.
Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.
It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.
Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.
With events, vacations, and birthdays parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.
This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;
Joselyn Dumas
Hosting duties, but the style for the duty is stunning. We can't get enough of Joselyn's hair, flawless makeup and smile.
Anita Akuffo
We love this 'Rich Aunty' vibe from Anita.
Diana Hamilton
Gospel musician, Diana Hamilton worn our hearts with her stunning white apparel. Every other accessory on her complements her look perfectly.
Kalybos
The comedian gave us class this week. He inspired us with his stunning black outfit.
Jackie Appiah
We are taking the best casual inspiration from Jackie with this beautiful monochrome.
MzGee
Ultimately the best casual wear for the weekend.
Emefa Adeti
Endowed with an amazing body and curves, the beauty queen wore this gown to its perfection.
Toosweet Annan
The actor knows how to rock traditional Agbada outfits and he didn’t disappoint this time.
Stephen Appiah
Stephen Appiah is not just a man of football but also a gentleman when it comes to fashion. We love how bold he came out with this look.
Delay
Delay is serving us a gorgeous ensemble for work. Her hair and makeup were just on point.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh