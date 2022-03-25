RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

These stylish celebrities managed to capture our attention with their stunning fashion choices this week.

Diana, Kalybos and Joselyn
Diana, Kalybos and Joselyn

Celebrities are trendsetters. Always out and about at coded and star-studded events looking glamorous in designer clothes.

Recommended articles

Ghanaian celebrities are investing hugely in their brand and we are loving their sartorial choices whether they are modelling or breaking the bank to make impeccable fashion statements.

Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

With events, vacations, and birthdays parties to attend, celebrities are never short of pictures to dazzle us with on Instagram.

This week was particularly interesting. These are our top picks;

Joselyn Dumas

Hosting duties, but the style for the duty is stunning. We can't get enough of Joselyn's hair, flawless makeup and smile.

Joselyn Dumas
Joselyn Dumas Pulse Ghana

Anita Akuffo

We love this 'Rich Aunty' vibe from Anita.

Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo Pulse Ghana

Diana Hamilton

Gospel musician, Diana Hamilton worn our hearts with her stunning white apparel. Every other accessory on her complements her look perfectly.

Diana Hamilton
Diana Hamilton Pulse Ghana

Kalybos

The comedian gave us class this week. He inspired us with his stunning black outfit.

Kalybos
Kalybos Pulse Ghana

Jackie Appiah

We are taking the best casual inspiration from Jackie with this beautiful monochrome.

Jackie Appiah
Jackie Appiah Pulse Ghana

MzGee

Ultimately the best casual wear for the weekend.

Mzgee
Mzgee Pulse Ghana

Emefa Adeti

Endowed with an amazing body and curves, the beauty queen wore this gown to its perfection.

Emefa Adeti
Emefa Adeti Pulse Ghana

Toosweet Annan

The actor knows how to rock traditional Agbada outfits and he didn’t disappoint this time.

Toosweet Annan
Toosweet Annan Pulse Ghana

Stephen Appiah

Stephen Appiah is not just a man of football but also a gentleman when it comes to fashion. We love how bold he came out with this look.

Stephen Appiah
Stephen Appiah Pulse Ghana

Delay

Delay is serving us a gorgeous ensemble for work. Her hair and makeup were just on point.

Delay
Delay Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

10 sexy photos of Kojo Jones, the rich Ghanaian man getting married

Kojo Jones

Fantana could break the internet with these hot and saucy photos

Fantana

Sarkodie rocks green and white casual combo outfit ahead of Ghana-Nigeria clash [Photos]

Sarkodie in green and white outfit

Style guide: Jackie Appiah is giving us 'Rich Aunty' vibe on the 'gram effortlessly

Jackie Appiah