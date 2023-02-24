Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week
Which celebrity had some of the best pictures this week?
It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.
Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.
This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.
Joselyn Dumas
Joselyn looks too gorgeous in this monochrome. We love the hairstyle and soft glam.
Cookietee
Cookietee is an African angel in this fit.
Prince David Osei
The fine actor is looking dapper in this smart casual.
Anita Akuffo
Black is a lifestyle and Anita knows how to slay it.
Benedicta Gafah
The actress is sitting pretty in this pink outfit. Oh and her puppy!
Afia Schwarzenegger
We love this leather pants from Afia. The pose is giving.
Sika Osei
A whole beauty to behold. Dear Sika, this natural hair goal is giving.
Jackie Appiah
The 'Rich actress is giving us vacation inspiration and we love it.
KOD
KOD is a fine gentleman in this suit.
Empress Jamila
The stylist got her style on point.
