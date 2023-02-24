The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.

Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn looks too gorgeous in this monochrome. We love the hairstyle and soft glam.

Cookietee

Cookietee is an African angel in this fit.

Prince David Osei

The fine actor is looking dapper in this smart casual.

Anita Akuffo

Black is a lifestyle and Anita knows how to slay it.

Benedicta Gafah

The actress is sitting pretty in this pink outfit. Oh and her puppy!

Afia Schwarzenegger

We love this leather pants from Afia. The pose is giving.

Sika Osei

A whole beauty to behold. Dear Sika, this natural hair goal is giving.

Jackie Appiah

The 'Rich actress is giving us vacation inspiration and we love it.

KOD

KOD is a fine gentleman in this suit.

Empress Jamila

The stylist got her style on point.