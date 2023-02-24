ADVERTISEMENT
The best celebrity pictures on Instagram this week

Berlinda Entsie

Which celebrity had some of the best pictures this week?

Style evolves and these celebrities always keep us updated with the latest trends by modelling apparel on their social media pages.

It depends on many factors and most importantly the person rocking the dress.

Celebrities have a whole team of helpers to get them ready for their big nights but for us normal people, we have to get our inspiration from the celebrities themselves. In absence of our personal stylists, we look to our favourite stars to give us much-needed outfit inspo.

This is another exciting week on Instagram and of course, we were delighted and thrilled to gaze at some exceptional pictures.

Joselyn Dumas

Joselyn looks too gorgeous in this monochrome. We love the hairstyle and soft glam.

Joselyn Dumas
Joselyn Dumas Pulse Ghana

Cookietee

Cookietee is an African angel in this fit.

Cookietee
Cookietee Pulse Ghana

Prince David Osei

The fine actor is looking dapper in this smart casual.

Prince David Osei
Prince David Osei Pulse Ghana

Anita Akuffo

Black is a lifestyle and Anita knows how to slay it.

Anita Akuffo
Anita Akuffo Pulse Ghana

Benedicta Gafah

The actress is sitting pretty in this pink outfit. Oh and her puppy!

Benedicta Gafah
Benedicta Gafah Pulse Ghana

Afia Schwarzenegger

We love this leather pants from Afia. The pose is giving.

Afia Schwarzenegger
Afia Schwarzenegger Pulse Ghana

Sika Osei

A whole beauty to behold. Dear Sika, this natural hair goal is giving.

Sika Osei
Sika Osei Pulse Ghana

Jackie Appiah

The 'Rich actress is giving us vacation inspiration and we love it.

Jackie Appiah
Jackie Appiah Pulse Ghana

KOD

KOD is a fine gentleman in this suit.

KOD
KOD Pulse Ghana

Empress Jamila

The stylist got her style on point.

Empress Jamila
Empress Jamila Pulse Ghana
Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
