VGMA22: 10 best-dressed male celebrities we spotted on the red carpet

When it comes to celebrity style, more attention is given the women. But we want to give a little shout-out to the famous men out there catching our eyes with their sartorial choices.
Check out who cut our most stylish celebrity men at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
Over the past years, the Ghanaian red carpet has been dominated by female celebrities and designers bringing out their creativity and originality to play.
However, the men are gradually proving to their fans that they have high fashion sense equal to their female counterparts.
The 2021 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) happened at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Center (AICC) last weekend and our male celebs didn't disappoint when they showcased their styles on the red carpet.
Here are the men who won our hearts with their impeccable fashion sense.
Mr Drew
Okyeame Kwame
Joe Mettle
Akwaboah
Elikem
Kofi Kinaata
Giovani Caleb
Trigmatic
Ameyaw Debrah
Eugene Nkansah
