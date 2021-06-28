RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

VGMA22: 10 best-dressed male celebrities we spotted on the red carpet

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Check out who cut our most stylish celebrity men at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

When it comes to celebrity style, more attention is given the women. But we want to give a little shout-out to the famous men out there catching our eyes with their sartorial choices.

Over the past years, the Ghanaian red carpet has been dominated by female celebrities and designers bringing out their creativity and originality to play.

However, the men are gradually proving to their fans that they have high fashion sense equal to their female counterparts.

The 2021 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) happened at the Grand Arena, Accra International Conference Center (AICC) last weekend and our male celebs didn't disappoint when they showcased their styles on the red carpet.

Here are the men who won our hearts with their impeccable fashion sense.

Mr Drew

Mr Drew
Mr Drew Pulse Ghana

Okyeame Kwame

Okyeame Kwame
Okyeame Kwame Pulse Ghana
Okyeame Kwame
Okyeame Kwame Pulse Ghana

Joe Mettle

Joe Mettle
Joe Mettle Pulse Ghana

Akwaboah

Akwaboah
Akwaboah Pulse Ghana

Elikem

Elikem Kumordzi
Elikem Kumordzi Pulse Ghana

Kofi Kinaata

Kofi Kinaata
Kofi Kinaata Pulse Ghana

Giovani Caleb

Giovani Caleb
Giovani Caleb Pulse Ghana
Giovani Caleb
Giovani Caleb Pulse Ghana

Trigmatic

Trigmatic
Trigmatic Pulse Ghana

Ameyaw Debrah

Ameyaw Debrah
Ameyaw Debrah Pulse Ghana

Eugene Nkansah

Eugene Nkansah
Eugene Nkansah Pulse Ghana

