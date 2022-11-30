Wedding guest? Jackie Appiah has the perfect outfit inspiration for the role

Getting dressed for a wedding is no easy feat especially if you are a guest and you do not know the theme colour for the event.

For wedding guests, they’re meant to show up at the venue in style. They can achieve that not just with their gifts but also with their outfit.

We also recognize the struggles of a wedding who wants to pick the best styles and outfits. The good news is we got you covered. The best way to look elegant without doing too much is by rocking a simple lace dress.

Naturally, it’s the bride who will be the focus of attention on her wedding day, but wedding guests need to look gorgeous too. Choose something simple and not over-decorated or detailed, but which will make you look elegant, sophisticated and feminine.

Interestingly we have found the perfect inspiration for you if you have been given a wedding invitation.

Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah has proved over the years that she is a great woman who understands fashion and how to dress effortlessly for any event.

Aside from her talent, which is 90% why we are obsessed with African beauty, she knows her way around stylish outfits.

Whether she is attending a red carpet event, attending an interview or going on a casual star-studded event, Jackie Appiah always takes sartorial risks and always pulls it off beautifully.

She is undoubtedly a driving force in the fashion industry. She is the perfect muse for fashion brands and is promoting the Ghanaian fashion industry.

The fashion icon dresses down stylishly and expresses her high fashion sense through bespoke African prints and other fabrics. She has graced our TV screens in nothing but simple and classy ensembles.

Jackie is redefining style and fashion for upcoming celebrities through her daily sartorial choices. Many try but they are unable to fit the list of best-dressed celebrities on the red carpet and even when she is stepping out.

We spotted the actress on her 'gram' serving the perfect wedding guest goal we have ever seen this 2022.

Jackie decided to do an all-yellow look and it was so beautiful. From her headwrap to her outfit, then the little bag, and then her shoes. he trendsetter played the role to perfection. Her long hairstyle had a life on its own.

Want to bring some sass to that wedding party? Rock this outfit. Check the photos below:

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana