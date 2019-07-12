Oreo cookies are very popular across the globe. Unlike other cookies, regular consumption of oreo does more good to the body than harm because it contains vital nutrients to function properly. An Oreo milkshake is just more than a dessert, it promotes healthy eating. Here are 3 more reasons to buy Oreo cookies in bulk for the whole family.

Oreo Contains Folic Acid

Folic acid is the man-made form of folate, a B vitamin. Folate is found naturally in certain fruits, vegetables, and nuts. Folic acid is found in vitamins and fortified foods.

Folic acid is primarily used to avoid kidney diseases, folic deficiency, anaemia, to other neurological problems such as memory loss or Alzheimer’s disease. Aside from that, folic acid also supports the proper biological development of the human body and also the production of DNA.

Oreo contains iron

Oreo contains Iron and its main purpose is to carry oxygen in the haemoglobin of red blood cells throughout the body so cells can produce energy.

Iron also helps remove carbon dioxide. When the body's iron stores become so low that not enough normal red blood cells can be made to carry oxygen efficiently, a condition known as iron deficiency anaemia develops which leads to quick fatigue, exhaustion, headache and loss of energy.

Oreo contains Vitamins

Oreo cookies also contain Vitamin B1 or also known as thiamine can be found inside yeast, grains, beans, nuts or meat. Thiamine is seen as useful to treat poor appetite, ulcerative colitis or continuous diarrhoea. Thiamine, which is also needed to properly process carbohydrates can also be used to boost energy, as stress relief, or to prevent memory loss.

Second, vitamin B2 or in other words riboflavin is another form of B vitamin that serves as one key to normal cell growth and function, such as in skin, digestive tract lining, blood cells or the brain. Riboflavin can also be found in protein sources, for example, milk, eggs, meat or nuts plus green vegetables.

And finally, vitamin B3 or niacin is important by the body to achieve generally good health, by improving HDL cholesterol levels and reduce triglycerides plus cardiovascular risks. On some people, it also reduces the likelihood of atherosclerosis or the hardening of arteries. Niacin can be obtained through vegetables, poultry, meat, seafood or eggs.

How to make Oreo milkshake

3 scoops vanilla ice cream

3/4 cup milk

6 chocolate sandwich cookies

Method