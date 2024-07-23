4 mistakes you should never make when attending a Ghanaian funeral

1. Not asking for the dress code

Before attending a Ghanaian funeral, always ask for the dress code. The family usually provides guidance on the colour to wear, and each colour holds specific significance and interpretation.

So before you grace the occasion with your presence always be sure to ask for the colours beforehand, it shows that you are not just there but you are also mourning with the family.

2. Wearing red instead of black

If you are unsure about the dress code, it is safer to wear black or a blend of black and white. Common colours at Ghanaian funerals include black, red, dark brown, and a blend of black and white.

Wearing the appropriate attire shows respect and adherence to cultural norms. But red is mostly only worn for very specific reasons, never wear it if you've not been asked to and to be on the safer side always wear black or a blend of black and white.

3. Going empty-handed

Never attend a Ghanaian funeral empty-handed. It is customary to give money to the bereaved family, as funerals are expensive events.

There is often a fundraising section during the funeral, but if you prefer not to contribute publicly, you can offer your donation privately. This gesture of support helps alleviate the financial burden on the family and is an important aspect of Ghanaian funeral traditions.

4. Don't leave after the casket is taken away

Avoid leaving immediately after the casket is taken away. In Ghanaian funerals, the real ceremony begins after this point. It is during this time that jollof is shared, funds are raised, and socialisation occurs.

While funerals are inherently sad events, Ghanaians also embrace moments of joy and laughter after mourning. Staying for the entire ceremony allows you to fully participate in the communal aspects of the funeral.