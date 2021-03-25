Accra is a well-endowed heritage-rich city, charming towns, and quaint villages. It’s in these special places that delicious food and great wine are the norms, centuries-old architecture still shines, and friendly locals invite visitors to experience a slower pace of life.

Whether you long for the idyllic countryside or the windswept coast, these enchanting locales showcase the best of Accra —and make amazing honeymoon destinations.

Honeymoon is the most joyful time for newly married couples, hence, it is important to think about it and the place to visit in advance.

Forget about travelling out of Accra for that special moment. There are many interesting places and destinations in Accra, couples can have their honeymoon.

If you are planning on your honeymoon, here are some amazing destinations in Accra and how much they charge per night.

Fiesta Residences Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartments

Fiesta Residences is a unique combination of a luxurious boutique hotel and serviced apartments in Accra.

It offers everything that will make couples enjoy their honeymoon. The hotel is well designed and furnished beautifully for the comforts of guests. The hotel charges $249 per night.

Fiesta Residences Boutique Hotel and Serviced Apartments

Axis Suites

Axis Suites is a new apartment hotel located just off the popular Labone junction. All the rooms are plush and stylishly decorated to make guests feel welcome and enjoy their time.

Axis Suites offers a downstairs restaurant /snack bar, while the rooftop terrace promises to be a popular hangout for both guests and visitors. The hotel charges $128 per night.

Axis Suites

Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel

Set in an urban oasis within the central district, Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra is 7km from the airport.

The hotel provides an atmosphere of ease and convenience where our guests can be perfectly in control of their time whilst taking advantage of everything on their doorstep. The hotel charges $190 per night.

Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel

Labadi Beach Hotel

Labadi Beach Hotel, located in Labadi, Accra, is 7.3 Km from the city centre and 8.9 Km from the airport. It offers an ambience environment for newly married couples.

It also has a spa service, a swimming pool and offers other facilities and activities for guest. The hotel charges $185 per night.

Labadi Beach Hotel

La Palm Royal Beach Hotel

La Palm Royal Beach Hotel is Ghana’s premier city-centre beach resort. It does not only provide a great view of the countryside but an experience that cannot be found anywhere else in Ghana.

For those in search of activities that will bring them closer to nature during their honeymoon, then the stone lodge is the place to explore. The hotel charges $150 per night.