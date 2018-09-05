5 of the dirtiest places on a plane

news

For safety and comfortability during your long haul, avoid these dirty spots on the plane.

Tray table

Unbelievable but did you know that some parents use the tray table to change their baby’s diapers while some passengers also still gum to them?.

According to a report by Auburn University’s researchers, it was found that bacteria can survive for up to three days on that plastic tray table.

Some airlines wipe down the tray tables each night. But as one flight attendant tells Business Insider, “they’re using a rag to start row one, and when they end up in row 35, that rag has wiped a lot of tables.”

In-flight magazine

Books and magazines make a great companion on a boring flight. However, it is always best to avoid in-flight magazines especially the ones that look ragged because germs gradually build up over time. Always carry your own magazines or books to entertain yourself.

Bathroom

Approximately 50 passengers the washroom between cleanings. Always remember to pack disinfecting wipes and hand sanitizer and don’t forget to close the lid before you hit that germy flush button.

Blanket and pillows

Always required for a sealed in plastic pillow and blanket to avoid contracting any diseases. Although the clean the blankets infrequently, just imagine how many people have used it before you? For safety and comfortability, just pack your own.

Leather seat

According to reports, microbes could live on a leather airplane seat for up to seven days. Regardless of the seat’s upholstery, germ builds their home there. The usual cleaning between flights doesn’t actually involve eradicating any of those germs. As mentioned earlier, carry your own pillow to avoid any germs or lice in your hair.