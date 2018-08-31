Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

8 cars you should use in Ghana's economy


Travel Tips 8 cars you should use in Ghana's economy

Check out list of fuel-efficient cars that can help you save money for designer clothes.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Fiat Punto play

Fiat Punto

One can never predict the next fuel price increase in Ghana. We almost always wake up to new directives by the government in their quest to build a better Ghana for everyone.

Transportation prices in Ghana are very expensive for either transportation by trosky or the use of services like Uber or Taxify.

Due to safety, comfortability, low rent, most workers commute long distances to their workplaces.

Buying a car is no longer a luxury but a necessity to move around easily and comfortably.

How can you add fuel expenses to your budget and still to it? The only way out is to buy one of the fuel-efficient cars listed below:

READ ALSO: 5 frugal ways to save on vacation

1. Kia Picanto

Kia Picanto play

Kia Picanto

2. Hyundai i10

Hyundai i10 play

Hyundai i10

READ ALSO: Fun things to do in Accra on a weekday

3. Toyota Prius

Toyota Prius play

Toyota Prius

4. Honda Civic

Honda Civic play

Honda Civic

5. Fiat Punto

Fiat Punto play

Fiat Punto

6. Kia Rio

Kia Rio play

Kia Rio

7. Nissan March

Nissan March play

Nissan March

8. Beetle

Beetle play

Beetle

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Food: How to prepare wheat jollof Pulse Food How to prepare wheat jollof
Pulse Food: How to prepare Ayamase Pulse Food How to prepare Ayamase
Pulse Food: 5 awesome foods sold on Ghanaian streets Pulse Food 5 awesome foods sold on Ghanaian streets
Pulse Food: 6 of Ghana's delicious snacks of all time Pulse Food 6 of Ghana's delicious snacks of all time
Travel Tips: 6 of the most luxurious hotels in Ghana Travel Tips 6 of the most luxurious hotels in Ghana
Travel Tips: Fun things to do in Accra on a weekday Travel Tips Fun things to do in Accra on a weekday

Recommended Videos

Food & Health: 3 reasons why sugar is good for your skin Food & Health 3 reasons why sugar is good for your skin
Food 101: How to prepare the volta favourite Akple and Gboma stew Food 101 How to prepare the volta favourite Akple and Gboma stew
Food 101: How to prepare eko-egbe mi Food 101 How to prepare eko-egbe mi



Top Articles

1 Pulse Food How to prepare beef burgerbullet
2 Travel Tips 6 of the most luxurious hotels in Ghanabullet
3 Pulse Food How to prepare wheat jollofbullet
4 Shocking 10 strange sexual traditions around the world that will...bullet
5 Pulse Food 6 of Ghana's delicious snacks of all timebullet
6 Pulse Food How to prepare Ayamasebullet
7 Travel Tips Fun things to do in Accra on a weekdaybullet
8 Pulse Food How to make home made Margarinebullet
9 Pulse Food How to prepare banku and okro stewbullet
10 Recipe for beef sauce How to prepare Ghana vegetable...bullet

Related Articles

Travel Tips 6 of the most luxurious hotels in Ghana
Pulse Food How to prepare a quick boflot
Pulse Tips How to make fried rice with leftover food
Smoothie recipes for kids This is how to make kid friendly smoothies for kids
Pulse Food How to make kiwi and yogurt smoothie
Travel Tips 5 simple things every tourist must do before leaving Ghana
Culinary Journeys 5 big mistakes to avoid when cooking chicken
Travel Tips 9 essentials every woman should pack for a baecation
Travel Tips Fun things to do in Accra on a weekday

Top Videos

1 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all the big names...bullet
2 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stewbullet
3 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
4 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
5 X'mas Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmasbullet
6 Food 101 Preparing Kooko ne Kontomire abomubullet
7 Travel reasons why you should visit Kumasibullet
8 Getaway Places in Ghana to spend the Christmas holidaysbullet
9 Wonderful Countries The 15 Best Countries in the Worldbullet
10 Vacationing How to travel light for your Christmas...bullet

Food & Travel

How to prepare delicious egg sauce
Breakfast recipe How to prepare delicious egg sauce
Pulse Foods How to make coconut chips
Dark chocolate Why you should eat more dark chocolate
Beauty Tips 5 fruits juices that naturally makes your skin glow