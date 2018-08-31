8 cars you should use in Ghana's economy

news

One can never predict the next fuel price increase in Ghana. We almost always wake up to new directives by the government in their quest to build a better Ghana for everyone.

Transportation prices in Ghana are very expensive for either transportation by trosky or the use of services like Uber or Taxify.

Due to safety, comfortability, low rent, most workers commute long distances to their workplaces.

Buying a car is no longer a luxury but a necessity to move around easily and comfortably.

How can you add fuel expenses to your budget and still to it? The only way out is to buy one of the fuel-efficient cars listed below:

1. Kia Picanto

2. Hyundai i10

3. Toyota Prius

4. Honda Civic

5. Fiat Punto

6. Kia Rio

7. Nissan March

8. Beetle