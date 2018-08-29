Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

Fun things to do in Accra on a weekday


Travel Tips Fun things to do in Accra on a weekday

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ghanaian entrepreneur, Barbara Adams having a nice time at Urbano Hotel. play

Ghanaian entrepreneur, Barbara Adams having a nice time at Urbano Hotel.

Explore the beautiful city of Accra in a fun and adventurous way. Have breakfast at popular food joints and your afternoon window shopping. If you are a foreigner and wants a thrilling experience, take the public transport popularly called Trotro.

  • Visit the cinema

You can easily get the latest movie on a pen drive and watch on your laptop but it’s more fun watching on a giant screen with loved ones. Fun concentration, clear audio and high-quality graphics and many more reasons why you shouldn’t stay home.

READ ALSO: 5 things you need to do before you travel

  • Window shopping

Some customer care representatives give special attention to prospective customers who are well-dressed. Slip on one of the best apparel in your wardrobe paired with high-heels or sneakers and walk confidently when you enter the shops. You might end up buying a few things at a great price because of your looks and bargaining power.

  • Food tasting

There are lots of food joints in Accra from Nyo Nyo to Coffee Lounge to Luckie Lawson’s place to Star bite among others. You can enjoy all the local delicacies with a minimum of GHC50 and still get a balance to buy bottled water.

READ ALSO: 5 frugal ways to save on vacation

  • Visit the accredited media house

The media plays an important role in every country. Why not spend a day with the newsmakers? Be part of the process involved in making sure the public get trending, breaking news, and evergreen articles because it is published and share on social media platforms.

  • Splash and party

The key to a great beach or pool day depends on your sexy/eye-catching swimwear. Organise a pool party for close family and friends for a great day.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Travel Tips: 6 of the most luxurious hotels in Ghana Travel Tips 6 of the most luxurious hotels in Ghana
Breakfast recipe: How to prepare delicious egg sauce Breakfast recipe How to prepare delicious egg sauce
Pulse Foods: How to make coconut chips Pulse Foods How to make coconut chips
Pulse Food: How to Make Home Made Margarine Pulse Food How to Make Home Made Margarine
Dark chocolate: Why you should eat more dark chocolate Dark chocolate Why you should eat more dark chocolate
Beauty Tips: 5 fruits juices that naturally makes your skin glow Beauty Tips 5 fruits juices that naturally makes your skin glow

Recommended Videos

Food & Health: 3 reasons why sugar is good for your skin Food & Health 3 reasons why sugar is good for your skin
Food 101: How to prepare the volta favourite Akple and Gboma stew Food 101 How to prepare the volta favourite Akple and Gboma stew
Food 101: How to prepare eko-egbe mi Food 101 How to prepare eko-egbe mi



Top Articles

1 Pulse Food How to prepare beef burgerbullet
2 Pulse Food How to Make Home Made Margarinebullet
3 Beauty Tips 5 fruits juices that naturally makes your skin glowbullet
4 Relationships Tips 5 signs your boyfriend really loves youbullet
5 Pulse Food How to prepare banku and okro stewbullet
6 Recipe for beef sauce How to prepare Ghana vegetable beef saucebullet
7 Travel Tips How to sleep comfortably on a bus from Accra to...bullet
8 Dental Hygiene 6 foods to eat for naturally white teethbullet
9 Travel Tips 5 things you need to do before you travelbullet
10 Banku and tilapia recipe How to make banku and hot...bullet

Related Articles

Travel Tips 5 frugal ways to save on vacation
Recipes for salads How to make salad for a beginner
Tourism 17 interesting facts about tourism and travel in general
Pulse Food How to prepare slow cooked lamb shanks
Travel Tips How to travel light for your Christmas vacation
Travel Tips 4 things that would make you love the Volta Region
Travel Tips 5 things you need to do before you travel

Top Videos

1 Food 101 Preparing Kooko ne Kontomire abomubullet
2 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all the big names...bullet
3 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
4 X'mas Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmasbullet
5 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
6 Wonderful Countries The 15 Best Countries in the Worldbullet
7 Getaway Places in Ghana to spend the Christmas holidaysbullet
8 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stewbullet
9 Travel 5 reasons to visit Accrabullet

Food & Travel

These are our best 10 destinations for beach holiday in Ghana
Beach Holiday in Ghana These are our best 10 destinations for beach holiday in Ghana
Amadioha vs Sango: A brief history of the Nigerian gods of thunder
Amadioha vs Sango A brief history of the Nigerian gods of thunder
Apple pie
Pulse Food How to make apple pie
Adorable family going on a trip
Travel Tips 5 frugal ways to save on vacation