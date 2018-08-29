Fun things to do in Accra on a weekday

news

Explore the beautiful city of Accra in a fun and adventurous way. Have breakfast at popular food joints and your afternoon window shopping. If you are a foreigner and wants a thrilling experience, take the public transport popularly called Trotro.

Visit the cinema

You can easily get the latest movie on a pen drive and watch on your laptop but it’s more fun watching on a giant screen with loved ones. Fun concentration, clear audio and high-quality graphics and many more reasons why you shouldn’t stay home.

Window shopping

Some customer care representatives give special attention to prospective customers who are well-dressed. Slip on one of the best apparel in your wardrobe paired with high-heels or sneakers and walk confidently when you enter the shops. You might end up buying a few things at a great price because of your looks and bargaining power.

Food tasting

There are lots of food joints in Accra from Nyo Nyo to Coffee Lounge to Luckie Lawson’s place to Star bite among others. You can enjoy all the local delicacies with a minimum of GHC50 and still get a balance to buy bottled water.

Visit the accredited media house

The media plays an important role in every country. Why not spend a day with the newsmakers? Be part of the process involved in making sure the public get trending, breaking news, and evergreen articles because it is published and share on social media platforms.

Splash and party

The key to a great beach or pool day depends on your sexy/eye-catching swimwear. Organise a pool party for close family and friends for a great day.