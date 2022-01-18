Ingredients
DIY Recipes: How to make Egg salad for Sandwiches
This recipe is made with simple ingredients and is so delicious.
8 eggs
½ cup mayonnaise
1 teaspoon prepared yellow mustard
¼ cup chopped green onion
salt and pepper to taste
¼ teaspoon paprika
Method
Place egg in a saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring water to a boil and immediately remove from heat. Cover and let eggs stand in hot water for 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from hot water, cool, peel and chop.
Place the chopped eggs in a bowl, and stir in the mayonnaise, mustard and green onion.
Season with salt, pepper and paprika.
Stir and serve on your favourite bread or crackers.
