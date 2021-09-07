If you have ever tasted the popular kyinkyinga (goat kebabs), a street food from Ghana, you will understand the magic, this spice transforms a normal goat kebab to that tasty, delicious, juicy, meat full of African flavours.
DIY Recipes: How to make Kyinkyinga (Suya) powder
Suya or Kyinkyinga powder is a popular West African spice used in seasoning or garnishing roasted meats.
Ingredients
1 cup roasted peanuts
1 tbsp ginger powder
1 – 2 tbsp cayenne pepper powder (depending on how spicy you like it)
1 large shrimp cube
Pinch of salt
Method
Place the peanuts, ginger powder, cayenne pepper, shrimp cube into a food processor or blender.
Blend all the ingredients together until smooth and well mixed. Taste the mixture to see if you have enough heat from the cayenne pepper. I will recommend starting with ½ tsp of cayenne pepper and increase the quantity to your taste.
Add a pinch of salt just to taste.
Place the powdered mixture in an airtight container and store it in a cool dry place.
