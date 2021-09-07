RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Kyinkyinga (Suya) powder

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Suya or Kyinkyinga powder is a popular West African spice used in seasoning or garnishing roasted meats.

Kyinkyinga (Suya) powder
Kyinkyinga (Suya) powder

If you have ever tasted the popular kyinkyinga (goat kebabs), a street food from Ghana, you will understand the magic, this spice transforms a normal goat kebab to that tasty, delicious, juicy, meat full of African flavours.

Recommended articles

Ingredients

1 cup roasted peanuts

1 tbsp ginger powder

1 – 2 tbsp cayenne pepper powder (depending on how spicy you like it)

1 large shrimp cube

Pinch of salt

Method

Place the peanuts, ginger powder, cayenne pepper, shrimp cube into a food processor or blender.

Blend all the ingredients together until smooth and well mixed. Taste the mixture to see if you have enough heat from the cayenne pepper. I will recommend starting with ½ tsp of cayenne pepper and increase the quantity to your taste.

Add a pinch of salt just to taste.

Place the powdered mixture in an airtight container and store it in a cool dry place.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

DIY Recipes: How to make Tomatoes Abomu with a touch of peanuts

Tomatoes Abomu with a touch of peanuts

DIY Recipes: How to make watermelon and ginger drink

Watermelon and ginger drink