Kokonte is mostly served with thick groundnut soup and chicken or dried fish.
DIY Recipes: How to prepare Kokonte
Popularly call face the wall in Ghana, Kokonte is a staple food eaten in many parts of the country.
Ingredients
2 cups Dried cassava flour
200 mls Water
Method
Pour two cups of water into a metallic cooking pot
Place it on the sauce of heat and boil
Whiles boiling, fetch some of the hot water and set it aside.
Add 2 and a half cups of cassava flour to the boiling water in bits
Stir with the wooden spatula whiles adding to ensure there is no lumps formation.
Knead the mixture with the wooden ladle to form a thick and consistent paste.
Continue kneading till you get the texture you need with no lumps.
When cooked, use a small bowl to scoop and mould into desired sizes.
Serve whiles hot with groundnut soup or palm nut soup.
Store the remaining into a refrigerator or food container.
