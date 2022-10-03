It's very easy to steam goat meat properly but it needs some techniques.
DIY Recipes: How to properly steam goat meat
Goat meat is a popular lip-smacking delicacy in Ghana.
Ingredients
1 kg Goat meat
Onion
Garlic
Ginger
Black pepper
Salt
2 cubes Maggi
Water
Natural seasoning
Method
Wash and cut the goat meat. Put them in a pot.
Blend your onion, garlic and ginger. Pour it on the wash goat meat.
Then add salt, black pepper, seasoning, Maggi and water.
Put the goat on fire and allow it to cook under medium heat.
When the meat is tender, remove them from the pot and use them for any dish of your choice.
