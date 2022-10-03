RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to properly steam goat meat

Berlinda Entsie

Goat meat is a popular lip-smacking delicacy in Ghana.

Goat meat
Goat meat

It's very easy to steam goat meat properly but it needs some techniques.

Read Also

Ingredients

1 kg Goat meat

Onion

Garlic

Ginger

Black pepper

Salt

2 cubes Maggi

Water

Natural seasoning

Method

Wash and cut the goat meat. Put them in a pot.

Blend your onion, garlic and ginger. Pour it on the wash goat meat.

Then add salt, black pepper, seasoning, Maggi and water.

Put the goat on fire and allow it to cook under medium heat.

When the meat is tender, remove them from the pot and use them for any dish of your choice.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Steak and wine

5 foods to avoid before s*x

Photo: Bliss Family Entertainment

Fun things to do in Accra on weekends

Wheat bread

DIY Recipes: How to make Wheat bread

Plantain blankets

DIY Recipes: How to make Plantain blankets