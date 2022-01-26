RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to steam Sausages

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Sausages can be turned around in a number of ways depending on individual preferences.

Sausages
Sausages

Steamed sausages can be served with coleslaw, baked beans, vegetables or bread.

Recommended articles

Ingredients

4 sausages

Water

Method

Put the sausages in a small saucepan.

Pour water into the pan to cover the sausages.

Cover the pan with its lid and allow the sausages to cook for about ten minutes.

When the sausages are cooked, drain the water away using a colander.

It is now ready to serve.

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Culture Shock: 10 hilarious stories from Nigerians abroad

A black man in shock. (Classic105)

Why Accra was named among 100 greatest destinations worldwide

Accra

DIY Recipes: How to fry Sausages the best way

Fried sausage

DIY Recipes: How to make Barbecue sauce for Chicken

Barbecue sauce for Chicken