Steamed sausages can be served with coleslaw, baked beans, vegetables or bread.
DIY Recipes: How to steam Sausages
Sausages can be turned around in a number of ways depending on individual preferences.
Recommended articles
Ingredients
4 sausages
Water
Method
Put the sausages in a small saucepan.
Pour water into the pan to cover the sausages.
Cover the pan with its lid and allow the sausages to cook for about ten minutes.
When the sausages are cooked, drain the water away using a colander.
It is now ready to serve.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh