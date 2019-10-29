  • Prep: 10 minutes
  • Cook: 30 minutes
  • Ready In: 40 minutes
  • Serves: 4
Beans Burger (Ndudu By Fafa)
Beans Burger (Ndudu By Fafa)

Ingredients 

  • Beans stew
  • 70g of Gari
  • 20g of chopped Coriander leaves
  • Coconut oil for molding
  • 250ml of your preferred unscented oil for frying
  • Fried kelewele
  • Green plantain chips

Method