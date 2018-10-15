Pulse.com.gh logo
How to prepare cheese balls at home


Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
play

This unique cheese ball will be the highlight of any family moment.

Ingredients

  • 2 packages cream cheese
  • 3 1/2 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
  • 1 (1 ounce) package Ranch-style dressing mix
  • 2 cups chopped pecans
  • 4 pecan halves
play

 

Method

1. In a large bowl, mix together cream cheese, Cheddar cheese, and dressing mix.

2. Form into one large ball or two smaller balls. Roll in chopped pecans to coat surface.

3. Decorate the top with pecan halves. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours, or overnight.

