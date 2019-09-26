Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons coconut oil, separated
- 1/2 medium yellow onion, diced
- 3 cloves minced garlic
- 2 tablespoons finely minced ginger
- 2 teaspoons yellow curry powder
- 3 tablespoons red curry paste
- 2 teaspoons ground coriander
- 1 large red bell pepper
- 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breast or thighs, cut into 1 inch pieces
- Fine sea salt and freshly cracked pepper
- 1 can full-fat coconut milk
- 1 tablespoon lime juice
- 1-2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons fish sauce, optional
- 1/4 cup cilantro and/or basil, diced
Method
- Heat 2 tablespoons coconut oil in a large deep skillet over medium-high heat.
- Add the onion and saute for 3-5 minutes
- Add the garlic and ginger. Stir to coat everything with the oil. Lower the heat to low and add in the curry powder, red curry paste, and coriander.
- Return the heat to medium-high. Add in the remaining 1 tablespoon coconut oil and the red pepper.
- Stir for 1-2 minutes and then add in the bite-sized pieces of chicken. Sprinkle on salt and pepper to taste.
- Cook, stirring often for about 4-5 minutes or until the chicken is browned on both sides, but not cooked through.
- Pour in the coconut milk, lime juice, and brown sugar
- Stir until chicken is cooked through and curry is slightly thickened.
- Serve with rice