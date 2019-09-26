  • Prep: 15 minutes
  • Cook: 15 minutes
  • Ready In: 30 minutes
  • Serves: 4
Coconut Curry Chicken and Vegetables
Ingredients 

  • 3 tablespoons coconut oil, separated
  • 1/2 medium yellow onion, diced 
  • 3 cloves minced garlic 
  • 2 tablespoons finely minced ginger 
  • 2 teaspoons yellow curry powder
  • 3 tablespoons red curry paste
  • 2 teaspoons ground coriander
  • 1 large red bell pepper
  • 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breast or thighs, cut into 1 inch pieces
  • Fine sea salt and freshly cracked pepper
  • 1 can full-fat coconut milk 
  • 1 tablespoon lime juice
  • 1-2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons fish sauce, optional
  • 1/4 cup cilantro and/or basil, diced

Method

  1. Heat 2 tablespoons coconut oil in a large deep skillet over medium-high heat. 
  2. Add the onion and saute for 3-5 minutes 
  3. Add the garlic and ginger. Stir to coat everything with the oil. Lower the heat to low and add in the curry powder, red curry paste, and coriander. 
  4. Return the heat to medium-high. Add in the remaining 1 tablespoon coconut oil and the red pepper. 
  5. Stir for 1-2 minutes and then add in the bite-sized pieces of chicken. Sprinkle on salt and pepper to taste.
  6. Cook, stirring often for about 4-5 minutes or until the chicken is browned on both sides, but not cooked through.
  7. Pour in the coconut milk, lime juice, and brown sugar 
  8. Stir until chicken is cooked through and curry is slightly thickened.
  9. Serve with rice