  • Prep: 10 minutes
  • Cook: 10 minutes
  • Ready In: 20 minutes
  • Serves: 4
Broiled Snapper

Ingredients 

  • 1/2 red onion, finely diced
  • 1/2 c. freshly chopped cilantro, plus more for garnish
  • 1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
  • Juice of 1 lime, divided
  • 3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 1/2 lb. red snapper (skin on)
  • Lime wedges, for serving

Method

  1. Preheat broiler to high and line a baking sheet with aluminium foil.
  2. Arrange snapper, skin-side up, on a baking sheet and season with salt and pepper. 
  3. Drizzle with remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil and broil until skin is crispy and flesh is tender and flaky 8 minutes. 
  4. Squeeze with remaining 1 tablespoon lime juice.
  5. Cut snapper into 4 pieces and serve with a salad of your choice.
  6. Garnish with additional cilantro and lime.