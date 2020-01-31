Ingredients
- 1/2 red onion, finely diced
- 1/2 c. freshly chopped cilantro, plus more for garnish
- 1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
- Juice of 1 lime, divided
- 3 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 1 1/2 lb. red snapper (skin on)
- Lime wedges, for serving
Method
- Preheat broiler to high and line a baking sheet with aluminium foil.
- Arrange snapper, skin-side up, on a baking sheet and season with salt and pepper.
- Drizzle with remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil and broil until skin is crispy and flesh is tender and flaky 8 minutes.
- Squeeze with remaining 1 tablespoon lime juice.
- Cut snapper into 4 pieces and serve with a salad of your choice.
- Garnish with additional cilantro and lime.